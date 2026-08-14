Man held for raping, impregnating minor in Matwada

WARANGAL: A 38-year-old autorickshaw driver, S Vijay Kumar, was arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, resulting in her pregnancy, and threatening to kill her family if she disclosed the abuse.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening after the minor complained of stomach pain and was taken to a private hospital by her mother. Medical tests confirmed that she was pregnant. When questioned by her mother, the girl disclosed the abuse, following which the family approached Matwada police.

According to Hanamkonda assistant commissioner of police P Narasimha Rao, the accused was known to the family and had been supporting them. The girl’s mother, a private-sector sweeper, had been living with him and her three daughters after separating from her husband, who was allegedly addicted to alcohol. Vijay Kumar had also taken responsibility for the children’s education and arranged for the minor to stay at a girls’ hostel.

Police said that in June 2025, Vijay Kumar went to the hostel without the mother’s knowledge, took the girl on his two-wheeler to his room on the pretext of bringing her food and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. He allegedly threatened to kill her entire family if she revealed the incident.

Based on the mother’s complaint, Matwada police registered a case under Sections 65(1), 64(2)(m), 64(2)(f) and 351(2) of the BNS, and Sections 5(l) and 5(n), read with Section 6, of the POCSO Act, 2012. Further investigation is on.