NGT orders Telangana to stop sand mining at Sitammasagar

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), South, has directed Telangana to immediately stop sand extraction from the Sitammasagar Multipurpose Project in Mulugu, citing concerns over extraction carried out without environmental clearance.

The direction was issued on August 11 while hearing an application filed by Punem Ramulu and others against the state and other authorities.

The applicants challenged proceedings issued by the Mulugu collector and chairman of district-level sand committee on April 25, permitting de-siltation and extraction of 42,95,394 cubic metres of sand from the project’s submergence area. About 55 sq km in Mulugu is expected to be submerged.

The Tribunal noted that Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TGSMDC), the project proponent, was undertaking de-siltation through contractors.

The NGT examined whether the extraction could be carried out without environmental clearance. It noted that the SC had held an exemption for certain dredging and desilting activities involving dams, reservoirs, weirs, barrages, rivers and canals to be a blanket and unguided exemption and arbitrary.

The court had also directed project proponents to notify the Pollution Control Board (PCB), which must monitor compliance with prescribed safeguards. The applicants alleged that large quantities of sand continued to be extracted between August 7 and 11 without clearance.

Notices were issued to the respondents, who were directed to file replies. The matter will be heard on August 21.