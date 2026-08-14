Over 21% of votes in Telangana could be deleted in SIR, says A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Warning that around 21% of votes in Telangana could be deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that some political forces were conspiring to remove voters from the rolls as the state was their next target after West Bengal.

Speaking at the Minorities Excellence Summit in Hyderabad on Thursday, Revanth referred to the deletion of lakhs of votes during the SIR exercise in West Bengal and urged Congress workers to ensure that no eligible voter was removed from the rolls.

“Some people are trying to delete votes in the name of SIR. They are saying that after winning in West Bengal, Telangana is now the target. Mamata Banerjee may have let them go in her state, but I already said that Congress workers here will not let them get away with it,” he said.

The chief minister called upon Congress workers to visit every household, verify the names of voters and ensure that not a single eligible person lost the right to vote.

At a TPCC Zoom meeting later in the day, Revanth expressed concern that as many as 21% of votes in Telangana could be deleted during the SIR process. He attributed the situation partly to a lack of proper coordination between in-charge ministers, constituency-level leaders and booth-level workers.

He directed district in-charge ministers to immediately review the electoral rolls with parliamentary and Assembly constituency in-charges and spend two days in the field. The Assembly constituency in-charges were asked to stay in their respective constituencies for four days, identify problems relating to the electoral rolls and ensure that they were resolved.