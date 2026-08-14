Pregnant tribal woman carried on cot to hospital in Asifabad

ADILABAD: A seven-months-pregnant tribal woman was carried on a cot across a local river by her family members to a hospital for emergency treatment in Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district.

Kodapa Rameshwari of Devapur village in Kerameri mandal, needed urgent medical attention. With no road connectivity to the village, her family members carried her on a cot across the river before taking her by auto to Kerameri Primary Health Centre. After receiving first aid, she was shifted to Asifabad hospital for further treatment.

Heavy rains have swollen rivers and project streams in the district, with water flowing over low-level bridges and disrupting transport in several areas.