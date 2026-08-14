Respecting the Tricolour beyond Independence Day

HYDERABAD: As the country prepares to celebrate Independence Day, a Hyderabad-based initiative is drawing attention to the need for the respectful disposal of the National Flag after the celebrations.

The initiative by PRCommUNITY draws inspiration from 39-year-old Priya Ranjan Sarkar of West Bengal, who has spent the past 14 years collecting discarded National Flags and ensuring they are disposed of respectfully. Popularly known as the “Flag Man”, Sarkar has collected around one lakh discarded Tricolours, many of them found on roadsides, in drains and other public places after national celebrations. His work has received wider recognition, including through a National Geographic documentary, and he has also been nominated for the Padma Shri. Around 50 volunteers have supported his efforts.

Built around the message “Celebration Ends. Respect Continues”, the initiative seeks to make respect for the National Flag a habit rather than a once-a-year sentiment.