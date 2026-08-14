Respecting the Tricolour beyond Independence Day

HYDERABAD: As the country prepares to celebrate Independence Day, a Hyderabad-based initiative is drawing attention to the need for the respectful disposal of the National Flag after the celebrations.
The initiative by PRCommUNITY draws inspiration from 39-year-old Priya Ranjan Sarkar of West Bengal, who has spent the past 14 years collecting discarded National Flags and ensuring they are disposed of respectfully. Popularly known as the “Flag Man”, Sarkar has collected around one lakh discarded Tricolours, many of them found on roadsides, in drains and other public places after national celebrations. His work has received wider recognition, including through a National Geographic documentary, and he has also been nominated for the Padma Shri. Around 50 volunteers have supported his efforts.
Built around the message “Celebration Ends. Respect Continues”, the initiative seeks to make respect for the National Flag a habit rather than a once-a-year sentiment.
The organisers pointed out that the Flag Code of India, 2002, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, govern the display and use of the National Flag. They urged citizens, schools and institutions to take responsibility for collecting flags after celebrations rather than leaving them in public spaces.
A damaged, soiled or discoloured flag should not simply be thrown away. According to the Flag Code, it should be destroyed as a whole and in private, in a manner that preserves its dignity. Burning is the preferred method of disposal of a damaged National Flag. Paper flags used during celebrations should also be collected and disposed of privately. The flag should never be allowed to touch the ground, displayed when damaged or dishevelled, or used as decoration, festooning or for any other purpose.