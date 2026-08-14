Revanth vows resolution of 22A land listing issues

HYDERABAD: Appealing to people not to worry about lands included in the prohibited 22A list, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured them that the government would rectify the problem and ensure that genuine landowners could register their properties. “If a land is listed under 22A for any reason, I assure you that not even an inch of it will go anywhere. I will instruct officials to ensure registration in the names of the owners. If a court order covers 500 acres in a survey number, officials are including the entire land in that survey number in the 22A prohibited list. We will resolve the problem,” he said.
The chief minister was speaking on Thursday after laying the foundation stone for Indiramma Indlu LIG Towers at KPHB Colony in Hyderabad. Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and others participated in the programme.
Addressing the gathering, Revanth asked people to compare the performance of the two-and-a-half-year Congress government with the 10-year BRS rule. He said the current government had not abolished any existing scheme, including Rythu Bharosa and free power for agriculture.
He said the Congress had also introduced schemes such as the distribution of superfine rice, free power up to 200 units for poor households, a Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders and free bus travel for women.
‘Working 18 hours a day for development of state’
Accusing the previous government of failing to provide interest-free loans to self-help groups (SHGs), the chief minister said the Congress government had provided bank linkage of Rs 65,000 crore and paid Rs 2,500 crore to banks towards interest. He said the government had made women owners of 1,000 buses and was taking steps to encourage women entrepreneurs. Revanth also said around 70,000 government jobs had been filled.
Revanth said the government was paying Rs 7,000 crore every month towards interest and principal on debts incurred by the previous government. He added that he was working 18 hours a day for the development of the state.
Alleging that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had deceived people with the promise of double-bedroom houses, he said the Congress government was constructing houses for poor families on high-value land.
“The previous government did not provide houses. Our government is constructing houses for poor people on costly land. In Kukatpally, one square yard of land costs Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. Even so, our government has decided to construct Indiramma Towers on 11 acres worth crores of rupees,” he said.
The government would not collect the cost of land from beneficiaries, he said, adding that he had instructed officials to waive registration charges. He reiterated that 1 lakh houses would be constructed in the CURE area under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. “My responsibility is to fulfil the dream of poor people to become owners of their own houses,” he said.
The chief minister also alleged that some people had travelled to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and performed “Aghora Pujas” praying for drought and deaths in Telangana. “But God is with us, not with them,” he said. He further alleged that some people were spending crores of rupees to spread false information about the government through social media.