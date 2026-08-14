Revanth vows resolution of 22A land listing issues

HYDERABAD: Appealing to people not to worry about lands included in the prohibited 22A list, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured them that the government would rectify the problem and ensure that genuine landowners could register their properties. “If a land is listed under 22A for any reason, I assure you that not even an inch of it will go anywhere. I will instruct officials to ensure registration in the names of the owners. If a court order covers 500 acres in a survey number, officials are including the entire land in that survey number in the 22A prohibited list. We will resolve the problem,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking on Thursday after laying the foundation stone for Indiramma Indlu LIG Towers at KPHB Colony in Hyderabad. Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and others participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth asked people to compare the performance of the two-and-a-half-year Congress government with the 10-year BRS rule. He said the current government had not abolished any existing scheme, including Rythu Bharosa and free power for agriculture.

He said the Congress had also introduced schemes such as the distribution of superfine rice, free power up to 200 units for poor households, a Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders and free bus travel for women.