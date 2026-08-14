Stone inscription on land grant sheds light on Mulkanoor’s Chalukya link

HYDERABAD: A 10th-century inscription documenting a land donation during the rule of the Kalyani Chalukyas has been found at Mulkanoor in Bheemadevarapalli mandal of Hanumakonda district.

The inscription was identified during field exploration by G Kishore, a researcher with the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, on a flat rock surface locally known as Katamayya rock, behind the Mahila

Sahakara Dairy in Mulkanoor. It was deciphered and explained by Sriramoju Haragopal, president of the organisation.

Carved in large Telugu-Kannada script and written in Kannada, the inscription is badly damaged, with several sections worn away, apparently due to human activity on the exposed rock surface.

“Despite the damage, the surviving text indicates that it belongs to the Kalyani Chalukya period and records a donation of land along with water rights. According to the deciphered portions, a Mahasamanta, apparently named Bijjana or Bijjanaraja and bearing the title ‘Samadhigata Pancha Mahashabda’, made the donation at Mulkaluru, the ancient name of Mulkanoor,” Haragopal told TNIE.

The grant appears to have been made on the 12th day of the bright fortnight of Chaitra, which fell on a Sunday. However, the precise regnal or calendar year is no longer legible, he added.

The reference to a Mahasamanta is significant. The title denoted a high-ranking feudatory or subordinate ruler who exercised authority under a larger imperial power. The title “Samadhigata Pancha Mahashabda” further indicates the donor’s position within the political hierarchy of the period.