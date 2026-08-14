Tree branch falls on school premises in Bhuvanagiri; Class 3 girl dead

NALGONDA: An eight-year-old Class 3 student died after a large branch of a nearly 50-year-old neem tree on the premises of Baghayat Government Primary School in Bhuvanagiri town broke and fell on students during sports activities ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The victim, Haleema, suffered severe injuries and died while being rushed to AIIMS for advanced treatment. Three other students were injured in the incident. Police said one suffered leg fractures, while two others sustained minor injuries.

Around 60 students were reportedly playing on the school grounds when the branch suddenly broke. Teachers told police that the children ran into the school after hearing the branch snap.

Bhuvanagiri town police registered a case and launched an inquiry.

Local residents said a fire broke out at the base of the same neem tree about six months ago. Although firefighters extinguished it, several branches and the tree’s inner structure were reportedly burnt and weakened. Residents alleged that the tree was not removed despite being in a dangerous condition.