Two technicians die in fire at Warangal textile park

WARANGAL: A fire at Ganesha Ecotech Private Limited in the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Geesugonda mandal, claimed the lives of two technicians around midnight on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Suriya Prakash, 30, and Abhilash, 31, both residents of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the company had reported a technical issue with a boiler on the fourth floor. The two technicians were travelling in a lift from the ground floor to attend to the problem when a short circuit reportedly triggered an explosion in the boiler. The flames and smoke spread to the lift, trapping the technicians inside.

The fire prompted panic among workers on the night shift, who rushed out of the premises.

Company authorities alerted the district disaster response and fire services, following which fire personnel reached the spot and evacuated around 40 workers. The blaze was subsequently brought under control.

Preliminary information indicated that Prakash and Abhilash died of smoke inhalation after being trapped inside the lift. Their bodies were handed over to their relatives following post-mortem examinations.

Geesugonda Inspector D Vishweshwar said a case had been registered and an investigation was under way.

Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning workers who were on duty at the time of the incident.

According to a statement issued by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) Warangal Zonal Manager A Swamy, the exact circumstances leading to the fire are being examined.

Swamy said the company management had agreed to provide the families of the deceased workers with the full compensation payable under the law.