Fee sop to be disbursed in advance, says A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: The state government will implement an advance fee reimbursement scheme from the next academic year, depositing Rs 2,400 crore annually in a bank in advance to ensure students face no delays.

Announcing this at a public meeting after inaugurating statues of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in the city on Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the funds would be deposited in advance in a bank and disbursed directly to students’ accounts. He said Rs 250 crore had already been set aside for this year’s fee reimbursement.

Revanth said the reform was being introduced transparently, drawing on the experience of the previous BRS government. Under the new system, students can apply online after joining college and receive the reimbursement within a month, he said. “Students need not approach anyone for fee reimbursement,” he said, adding that colleges would no longer be able to withhold certificates over unpaid fees.

The chief minister also announced a new programme to impart technical and vocational skills alongside academics to students from nursery to Class 12.