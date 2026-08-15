Future City plan to be unveiled at global summit in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The three-day Telangana Rising Global Summit 2.0 will be organised from December 7. This year’s summit, to be held under the theme “Invest Telangana”, will witness the unveiling of the Future City plan.

These and other key decisions were taken during a state Cabinet meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Cabinet also constituted a sub-committee to ensure smooth conduct of the summit. The panel comprises Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy.

It may be mentioned here that during last year’s summit, the government unveiled its Telangana Rising 2047 document.

The Cabinet, meanwhile, finalised the plan to distribute smart ration cards from Saturday, marking the 80th Independence Day. The move is expected to benefit 3.42 crore people. Later briefing the media, Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that the Cabinet also decided to encourage farmers to cultivate seven varieties of fine paddy.

“Wide publicity will be created on these seven varieties of paddy at Panchayat Bhavans and Rythu Vedikas and those who cultivate these varieties will receive Rs 500 bonus,” he said.