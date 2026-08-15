High Court rejects Harish’s PIL on crop loss compensation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday rejected as not maintainable a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by BRS MLA T Harish Rao seeking directions to the state government to release crop loss compensation to farmers under the crop loan waiver and relief schemes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin also rejected a similar PIL filed by BJP MLA Payal Shankar after the registry raised objections regarding its maintainability and the petitioner failed to satisfy the objections for allotment of a PIL number.

Harish Rao’s petition contended that the state government had issued government orders, including GO No 567 and related proceedings, granting administrative sanction for compensation to nearly 10 lakh farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains and cyclones. However, according to the petitioner, payments had been made only to around 10,000 farmers in Adilabad district.

During the hearing, the bench questioned whether such a PIL was maintainable, observing that courts exercising writ jurisdiction ordinarily cannot direct the executive regarding the allocation and release of public funds. The chief justice noted that such decisions involve budgetary priorities, revenue considerations and administrative discretion.

The bench also observed that Harish Rao, being an MLA, could raise the grievance before the legislature and the government.