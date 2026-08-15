Man-wildlife management: Telangana got Rs 11 crore in four years

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sanctioned more than Rs 11 crore since 2023 for measures to manage human-wildlife conflicts in Telangana, according to official data. The state received Rs 323.32 lakh in 2023–24, Rs 291.68 lakh in 2024–25, Rs 302.34 lakh in 2025–26 and Rs 208.67 lakh in 2026–27 under the Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats scheme.

The funds are intended for early-warning systems and physical barriers to prevent wild animals from entering agricultural fields and human settlements. The measures include solar-powered electric fencing, bio-fencing, trenches and boundary walls.

The ministry’s assessment of human-wildlife conflicts shows that Telangana reported no human deaths due to elephant attacks during the last decade. Three human deaths due to tiger attacks were reported during the same period.

The ministry has also issued advisories and guidelines for managing human-wildlife interactions through coordination between departments and implementation of standard operating procedures. The guidelines cover measures for preventing conflicts as well as responding when wild animals enter human-use areas.

The Centre has set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management at the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), WII-South India Centre, Coimbatore. The ministry also increased ex-gratia assistance for death or permanent incapacitation caused by wild animal attacks from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from December 2023.