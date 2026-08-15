NALSAR student body condemns BCI over withdrawn enrolment order, demands apology from chairperson

The Student Bar Council of NALSAR University of Law on Saturday condemned the Bar Council of India (BCI) over its now withdrawn order barring state bar councils from enrolling the university's 2026 graduates as advocates and demanded an apology from its chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra for his remarks about students and faculty.

It sought an apology from BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra for what it termed objectionable comments against students and faculty.

The Student Bar Council, an elected student body at NALSAR, objected to Mishra's remarks that "a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating innocent students".

The Bar Council of India on Thursday directed all state bar councils not to enrol any 2026 graduate of NALSAR University of Law as an advocate until further orders, but withdrew the directive within hours following widespread criticism.

"We acknowledge the rescission of the letters and the extinguishment of the cause of action. However, even then, it is important for us to record our condemnation of this event at four levels—statutory, constitutional, first principles, and in light of the wider social realities of repression and unfreedom," the Student Bar Council said.

The council said the BCI's direction to state bar councils to restrict the enrolment of students from the 2026 batch did not fall within its statutory functions.

On the BCI's direction to the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor to prepare an inquiry report, the council said the letter sought details that could identify virtually everyone involved in the alleged campaign, including its initiators, drafters, office-bearers of student bodies, faculty members, research scholars, alumni and external participants.

"Asking for such details is an intrusive violation of privacy, considering that it involves revealing the identities of students, who may face potential long-term consequences," it said.

Terming the language of the BCI letters "highly objectionable", the council said they referred to "groupism" and "dirty politics" within the university and alleged that faculty members were "misleading, misguiding and instigating students."

"These allegations are unprofessional, unfounded, and without any substance. Making such claims against members of the University family for mere peaceful expression of legitimate dissent is uncalled for and reeks of malice," it alleged.