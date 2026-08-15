Rajgopal says he is with Congress, but intrigue remains

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding his insistence that he would remain in the Congress, rumours regarding the future political course of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy refuse to die down, with his repeated expressions of dissatisfaction with the functioning of the government and the working style of some ministers keeping the speculation alive.

Rajgopal Reddy, who has built a distinct political image for himself, is reportedly preparing for some crucial political moves. According to his close associates, he has indicated to his supporters that he would not hesitate to take a major decision if circumstances demanded it.

His recent comments, coupled with his announcement of a candidate, have further fuelled speculation about his political future and raised questions over whether he is preparing to chart an independent political course.

According to sources close to him, Rajgopal Reddy believes there is a political vacuum in Telangana for an alternative style of politics, similar to the emerging political trend in Tamil Nadu. His associates claim that he is exploring a more independent political approach and leading from the front, rather than remaining dependent on established political networks.

Sources said Rajgopal Reddy has also conveyed to several leaders that he is no longer willing to compromise with the existing political arrangement and is prepared to take the issue to its logical conclusion.