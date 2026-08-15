Rajgopal says he is with Congress, but intrigue remains

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding his insistence that he would remain in the Congress, rumours regarding the future political course of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy refuse to die down, with his repeated expressions of dissatisfaction with the functioning of the government and the working style of some ministers keeping the speculation alive.
Rajgopal Reddy, who has built a distinct political image for himself, is reportedly preparing for some crucial political moves. According to his close associates, he has indicated to his supporters that he would not hesitate to take a major decision if circumstances demanded it.
His recent comments, coupled with his announcement of a candidate, have further fuelled speculation about his political future and raised questions over whether he is preparing to chart an independent political course.
According to sources close to him, Rajgopal Reddy believes there is a political vacuum in Telangana for an alternative style of politics, similar to the emerging political trend in Tamil Nadu. His associates claim that he is exploring a more independent political approach and leading from the front, rather than remaining dependent on established political networks.
Sources said Rajgopal Reddy has also conveyed to several leaders that he is no longer willing to compromise with the existing political arrangement and is prepared to take the issue to its logical conclusion.
Expanding political influence
The indications are that he wants to expand his political influence across Telangana, from Adilabad to Alampur and from Suryapet to Tandur. He is reportedly keen on identifying genuine Congress leaders, second-rung leaders dissatisfied with the present political setup and, particularly, young leaders, and encouraging them to enter the electoral fray.
However, despite the growing speculation over his next move, Rajgopal Reddy is also understood to be waiting for the promised Cabinet expansion.
He has repeatedly reminded the Congress high command about the assurance of a ministerial berth and is reportedly willing to wait for some more time. His close aides believe that if he is denied a Cabinet berth in the next expansion, the chances of him taking a major political decision will increase.
His camp is also reportedly of the view that certain leaders are deliberately preventing him from getting a ministerial position. At the same time, some senior leaders are said to believe that inducting Rajgopal Reddy into the Cabinet would strengthen the Congress.
The issue of the ministerial assurance is also said to have come up during Rajgopal Reddy’s recent interaction with former Congress president and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
There is a discussion within party circles that the assurance given to Rajgopal Reddy when he joined the Congress from the BJP ahead of the elections was made by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and two key state leaders without Rahul Gandhi being fully aware of it. Sources claim that the issue was also discussed during Rajgopal Reddy’s recent meeting with Rahul Gandhi and that the Congress leadership has since been examining the matter.
However, state Congress leaders are understood to maintain that the party would consider fulfilling the assurance given to Rajgopal Reddy during the elections.
Against this backdrop, Rajgopal Reddy’s future political course appears closely linked to the forthcoming Cabinet expansion. If he gets a ministerial berth, speculation over a political breakaway may subside and his relationship with the Congress leadership could get a fresh lease of life. But if he is once again left out, his recent statements, efforts to bring young leaders into active politics and reported plans to build a wider political network could take on greater importance.
For now, all eyes are on the Cabinet expansion.