Rs 1K crore for Godavari Pushkaralu works

HYDERABAD: Industries & IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said the government was spending Rs 1,000 crore on arrangements for the Godavari Pushkaralu-2027. He directed officials to speed up the works without compromising on quality.

The minister made the remarks while chairing a Cabinet sub-committee meeting to review the works. He directed officials to complete the tendering process by the end of August.

Addressing the meeting, he said, “Special officers should be deputed to areas that witness heavy rush and command control centres established at all important places. A dashboard should be deployed to keep track of the work in progress. Care should be taken to ensure proper coordination between various departments. Road connectivity should be ensured by utilising local funds, if needed.”

He also called on local representatives, collectors, SPs and other district officials to ensure proper services. He asked them to enlist the services of voluntary organisations and private firms coming forward to provide services to devotees.

Ministers Konda Surekha, Thummala Nageshwara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Vivek Venkataswamy and Adluri Laxman were part of the Cabinet sub-committee meeting.