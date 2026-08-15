Telangana CM unveils roadmap to make state a role model for nation

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the government is moving forward by preparing a roadmap for a bright Telangana's future. He vowed to transform Telangana into a role model for the entire nation.
He said “Over the past two and a half years of people-centric governance, we laid strong foundations for the reconstruction of Telangana. Let us transform Telangana into a role model for the entire nation.”
On Saturday, the Chief Minister addressed the gathering after hoisting the national flag during the 80th Independence Day celebrations held at Golconda Fort.
Announcing that the government has decided to extend pension benefits to an additional 2.25 lakh people, the Chief Minister said “We are disbursing social security pensions to 43 lakh people in the state.
We have disbursed Rs 30,089 crore for pensions between December 2023 and July 2026.
New pensions will be sanctioned for eligible widows, single women, persons with disabilities, toddy tappers, handloom workers and individuals suffering from filariasis, thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and haemophilia.”
He also said that the government is formulating the 'Rohith Vemula Telangana Act' to curb discrimination against students in higher education institutions.
The Chief Minister made it clear that they will not compromise in securing Telangana's rightful share of Krishna and Godavari River waters.
The government is moving forward to complete pending irrigation projects, including Thummadihetti and the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Project, on a priority basis and ensure the supply of irrigation water to the very last acre of the ayacut, he affirmed.
He said that over the past 32 months, the state government spent nearly Rs 1.70 lakh crore on agriculture and farmer welfare.
The Chief Minister said Telangana's per capita income is approximately 91 percent higher than the national average.
According to the latest RBI statistics, the state's per capita income during the 2025-26 financial year stands at Rs 4,18,931, he added.
Stating that the government had already completed the recruitment of over 72,000 people for various government departments, the Chief Minister said “The state government had successfully conducted recruitment processes for Group-1, Group-2, Group-3, Group-4, and the Mega DSC. We did not stop merely at issuing notifications.
We completed the examinations, declared results, finalised the selection process, and handed over appointment letters to the candidates.”
The Chief Minister said that the state government is cracking down heavily on drug trafficking and food adulteration. He explained: “We have established a system called 'TG-SAFE' to tackle the menace of drugs and food adulteration.
TG-SAFE brings the control of both food adulteration and the drug menace under a single umbrella.
We will conduct extensive inspections and take stringent measures to curb adulteration through the coordination of dedicated legal, laboratory, and enforcement wings.”
The Chief Minister announced that Telangana has emerged as a role model for the country in digital governance.
He said “We have implemented the 'e-Office' system across all 36 Secretariat departments. We conducted the country's first fully digital cabinet meeting and made over 581 government services accessible via WhatsApp. Telangana established the country's first state-level AI data exchange—TGDEX.
Through T-Fiber, we have extended digital connectivity to 8,895 Gram Panchayats under the second phase of BharatNet.
We are supporting 52 AI projects across 21 sectors through TGDEX.”
The Chief Minister recalled that the state government initiated a comprehensive plan for the rejuvenation of the Musi River, covering a stretch of 55 kilometres. “We are constructing 39 new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and are advancing a plan to divert 2.5 TMC of fresh water from the Godavari River to the Musi,” he added.
The Chief Minister said that they have secured investments worth Rs 1.29 lakh crore through TG-iPASS, paving the way for over 78,000 job opportunities.
Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹5.75 lakh crore were signed during the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025', he said.
He stated that they will host the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' again this year to showcase the investment opportunities available in Telangana to the world.