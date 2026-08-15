Telangana CM unveils roadmap to make state a role model for nation

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the government is moving forward by preparing a roadmap for a bright Telangana's future. He vowed to transform Telangana into a role model for the entire nation.

He said “Over the past two and a half years of people-centric governance, we laid strong foundations for the reconstruction of Telangana. Let us transform Telangana into a role model for the entire nation.”

On Saturday, the Chief Minister addressed the gathering after hoisting the national flag during the 80th Independence Day celebrations held at Golconda Fort.

Announcing that the government has decided to extend pension benefits to an additional 2.25 lakh people, the Chief Minister said “We are disbursing social security pensions to 43 lakh people in the state.

We have disbursed Rs 30,089 crore for pensions between December 2023 and July 2026.

New pensions will be sanctioned for eligible widows, single women, persons with disabilities, toddy tappers, handloom workers and individuals suffering from filariasis, thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and haemophilia.”

He also said that the government is formulating the 'Rohith Vemula Telangana Act' to curb discrimination against students in higher education institutions.

The Chief Minister made it clear that they will not compromise in securing Telangana's rightful share of Krishna and Godavari River waters.

The government is moving forward to complete pending irrigation projects, including Thummadihetti and the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Project, on a priority basis and ensure the supply of irrigation water to the very last acre of the ayacut, he affirmed.

He said that over the past 32 months, the state government spent nearly Rs 1.70 lakh crore on agriculture and farmer welfare.