TPCC boss warns leaders against crossing party lines

HYDERABAD: Maintaining that the Congress accords equal respect to every member, from the chief minister to an ordinary party worker, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday warned that disciplinary action would be initiated if anyone crossed the party line.

During an informal chat with the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, Mahesh said the party was taking Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s remarks seriously and that the issue had already come to the notice of the Congress high command. “Rajgopal Reddy is not only a popular leader but also a good friend of mine. He deserves the same respect as every other Congress leader,” he said.

The TPCC chief, however, said he had a responsibility to ensure that everyone maintained party discipline. “The party understands Rajgopal Reddy’s concerns and apprehensions. But the issues that require discussion within the party should be raised in appropriate forums, not in public,” he said.

“Whatever needs to be discussed within the party should be discussed within the four walls,” he said, adding that Rajgopal had crossed the line on certain issues with his public statements.

“Any assurances given to Rajgopal Reddy by the AICC would have to be fulfilled by the high command,” he said. He also rejected comparisons between the political situation in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, saying the “political dynamics in the two states were different”.