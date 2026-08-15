Yadadri board proposes solar project, Vedic varsity

NALGONDA: The Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Board of Trustees approved 26 general and five table agenda items at its second meeting on Friday, focusing on pilgrim amenities, digital services and temple development.

The board approved a Deekshaparula Mandapam near the Pushkarini at a cost of Rs 43.12 lakh, a Sita Kalyana Mandapam at the Balalayam site for Rs 9.87 lakh and a welcome arch at Raigiri for Rs 3.16 lakh. Trust chairman Dr N Satyanarayana Reddy will personally bear the cost of all three projects.

The board also gave preliminary approval for a Veda Pathashala, Vedic University and a 40-acre model Goshala. The number of devotees served daily under Annaprasadam will be increased from 1,500 to 2,000..

For long-term development, the board approved appointing the Indian School of Business (ISB) to prepare a strategic master plan in line with Vision-2047. It also cleared the installation of 4 MW of solar panels across temple buildings and parking areas to reduce power costs.