80th Independence Day: Telangana looks back to move forward

HYDERABAD/ NIZAMABAD/ KAMAREDDY/ ADILABAD/NALGONDA : As India marked its 80th Independence Day, celebrations across Telangana looked both ways — remembering the freedom struggle while taking stock of the work shaping the state’s future.
In Nalgonda, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said `715 crore had reached 5.35 lakh farmers under Rythu Bandhu, while 3,000 Indiramma houses were sanctioned per constituency. The AMRP and SLBC projects aim to irrigate three lakh acres and provide drinking water to 516 fluoride-affected villages; 35 km of the 44-km SLBC tunnel is complete.
In Suryapet, minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said Phase 6 of the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme would be completed during the government’s tenure. The project will bring Godavari water to drought-prone Tungaturthi, strengthening irrigation, stabilising the existing ayacut and opening up cultivation in underserved areas.
For families in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, welfare meant savings on everyday needs. Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said more than 2.5 crore women had used free RTC travel, while 1.52 lakh households received free power under Gruha Jyothi. Another 1.28 lakh beneficiaries were identified for subsidised LPG cylinders.
Nizamabad and Kamareddy put the spotlight on people behind the administration, honouring outstanding employees, police personnel, freedom fighters and their families alongside exhibitions of departmental work. Students brought a celebratory note with patriotic performances.
For Adilabad, the day brought stories of homes taking shape and new classrooms on the horizon. Government adviser Md Shabbir Ali said 21,767 Indiramma houses had been sanctioned, with 3,605 completed. Narnoor’s fourth-place finish in the NITI Aayog delta ranking also brought the mandal a `1.5 crore award, while new Young India Integrated Schools are being built in Adilabad, Boath and Utnoor.
But Independence Day also found expression outside the official podiums. In Nizamabad, Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction involved students from special schools in patriotic songs, drawings, quizzes, cultural performances and a rally dressed around national leaders. Progressive farmers and retired soldiers were also honoured. Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya said patriotism should extend into everyday life.
Hyderabad’s civic agencies turned their attention to the city’s future. HYDRAA called for stronger protection of lakes, nalas and public land; HMWSSB stressed better water and sewerage services; GHMC focused on cleaner and safer public spaces; HMDA linked planned development to Telangana’s Vision 2047; and CMC and HMRL called on their teams to strengthen civic services and the city’s transport network.
The tricolour may have been the common sight across Telangana, but the stories behind the celebrations were different — of farmers, families, students, commuters and communities seeing change in different ways.