80th Independence Day: Telangana looks back to move forward

HYDERABAD/ NIZAMABAD/ KAMAREDDY/ ADILABAD/NALGONDA : As India marked its 80th Independence Day, celebrations across Telangana looked both ways — remembering the freedom struggle while taking stock of the work shaping the state’s future.

In Nalgonda, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said `715 crore had reached 5.35 lakh farmers under Rythu Bandhu, while 3,000 Indiramma houses were sanctioned per constituency. The AMRP and SLBC projects aim to irrigate three lakh acres and provide drinking water to 516 fluoride-affected villages; 35 km of the 44-km SLBC tunnel is complete.

In Suryapet, minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said Phase 6 of the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme would be completed during the government’s tenure. The project will bring Godavari water to drought-prone Tungaturthi, strengthening irrigation, stabilising the existing ayacut and opening up cultivation in underserved areas.

For families in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, welfare meant savings on everyday needs. Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said more than 2.5 crore women had used free RTC travel, while 1.52 lakh households received free power under Gruha Jyothi. Another 1.28 lakh beneficiaries were identified for subsidised LPG cylinders.

Nizamabad and Kamareddy put the spotlight on people behind the administration, honouring outstanding employees, police personnel, freedom fighters and their families alongside exhibitions of departmental work. Students brought a celebratory note with patriotic performances.