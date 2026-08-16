CM Reddy announces pensions for 2.25 lakh more beneficiaries

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government was preparing a roadmap for Telangana’s future with the aim of making the state a role model for the country, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced the extension of social security pension benefits to another 2.25 lakh eligible beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at Golconda Fort as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, Revanth said, “We are disbursing social security pensions to 43 lakh people in the state. We have disbursed `30,089 crore for pensions between December 2023 and July 2026.” he said. The new pensions will cover widows, single women, persons with disabilities, toddy tappers and handloom workers as well as people suffering from filariasis, thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and haemophilia.

“Over the past two and a half years of the people’s government, we laid strong foundations for the reconstruction of Telangana. Let us transform Telangana into a role model for the entire nation,” he said.

He said that his government was working on the ‘Rohith Vemula Telangana Act’ to address discrimination against students in higher education institutions.

On irrigation, Revanth averred that Telangana would not compromise on securing its rightful share of Krishna and Godavari waters. Pending projects, including Thummadihatti and the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, would be taken up on priority, with the aim of providing water to the last acre of the ayacut.

Over the past 32 months, the government had spent nearly `1.70 lakh crore on agriculture and farmer welfare, he said.

Asserting that Telangana’s per capita income was about 91% higher than the national average as per the latest RBI figures, the chief minister said it stood at `4,18,931 in 2025-26.