CM Reddy announces pensions for 2.25 lakh more beneficiaries

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government was preparing a roadmap for Telangana’s future with the aim of making the state a role model for the country, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced the extension of social security pension benefits to another 2.25 lakh eligible beneficiaries.
Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at Golconda Fort as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, Revanth said, “We are disbursing social security pensions to 43 lakh people in the state. We have disbursed `30,089 crore for pensions between December 2023 and July 2026.” he said. The new pensions will cover widows, single women, persons with disabilities, toddy tappers and handloom workers as well as people suffering from filariasis, thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and haemophilia.
“Over the past two and a half years of the people’s government, we laid strong foundations for the reconstruction of Telangana. Let us transform Telangana into a role model for the entire nation,” he said.
He said that his government was working on the ‘Rohith Vemula Telangana Act’ to address discrimination against students in higher education institutions.
On irrigation, Revanth averred that Telangana would not compromise on securing its rightful share of Krishna and Godavari waters. Pending projects, including Thummadihatti and the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, would be taken up on priority, with the aim of providing water to the last acre of the ayacut.
Over the past 32 months, the government had spent nearly `1.70 lakh crore on agriculture and farmer welfare, he said.
Asserting that Telangana’s per capita income was about 91% higher than the national average as per the latest RBI figures, the chief minister said it stood at `4,18,931 in 2025-26.
Turning to employment, Revanth said the government had completed recruitment for more than 72,000 posts across various departments. This included Group-I, Group-II, Group-III, Group-IV and Mega DSC recruitment.
“We did not stop merely at issuing notifications. We completed the examinations, declared results, finalised the selection process and handed over appointment letters to the candidates,” he said.
The government was also stepping up action against drug trafficking and food adulteration. Revanth said the newly established TG-SAFE system would bring the two areas under one framework, with legal, laboratory and enforcement wings working together.
On digital governance, he said Telangana had implemented the e-Office system across all 36 Secretariat departments, held the country’s first fully digital Cabinet meeting and made more than 581 government services available through WhatsApp.
He said Telangana had also established the country’s first state-level AI data exchange, TGDEX. Through T-Fiber, digital connectivity had been extended to 8,895 gram panchayats under the second phase of BharatNet, while 52 AI projects across 21 sectors were being supported through TGDEX.
On the Musi River, the chief minister said the government had begun a comprehensive rejuvenation programme covering 55 km. Thirty-nine new sewage treatment plants were being constructed, while a plan was also being advanced to divert 2.5 tmcft of fresh water from the Godavari to the Musi.
Revanth said investments worth Rs 1.29 lakh crore had been secured through TG-iPASS, creating the potential for more than 78,000 jobs. MoUs worth `5.75 lakh crore were signed at the Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025.
He said the Summit would be held again this year to present the state’s investment opportunities to the world.
“We have charted a plan to position Telangana among the world’s top-tier life sciences clusters through the Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy-2026. We are creating new opportunities for Telangana in the semiconductor, electronics and advanced manufacturing sectors,” he said.