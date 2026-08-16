CM Reddy’s Independence Day speech full of falsehoods: BRS Leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao on Saturday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of using his Independence Day public meeting in Sangareddy to resort to personal attacks and make false claims instead of highlighting Telangana’s development and welfare.
Addressing a press conference in Siddipet, Harish alleged that the chief minister had used the occasion for petty political rhetoric instead of remembering the sacrifices of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru and discussing the state’s progress and future.
Harish said the Congress manifesto contained 420 promises and took a dig at the timing of the chief minister’s Sangareddy speech, alleging that it began at 4.20 pm and comprised “420 words”. He said former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao used Independence Day addresses to highlight development, irrigation and power, while Revanth had failed to present any meaningful account of development. He alleged that the government had allowed the Singur reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Medak, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts, to be depleted, resulting in several areas receiving drinking water only once in two or three days.
Referring to ration cards, he said that the government had itself stated in the Assembly that the BRS government had issued 6,47,479 ration cards benefiting around 20 lakh people, contradicting the claims being made by the chief minister at public meetings.
He said the Congress government had earlier imposed a ceiling of 20 kg of rice per family, whereas the BRS government removed the ceiling and provided six kilograms of rice per person, irrespective of family size.
Harish disputed chief minister’s claim that the Congress government had provided 70,000 jobs, saying the government had told the Assembly that only around 16,000 jobs had been provided since it came to power. Recalling the Congress promise of two lakh jobs within a year, he challenged Revanth to face unemployed youth in Ashok Nagar, Dilsukhnagar and Osmania University without security personnel.
He alleged that fee reimbursement payments had been pending for around two-and-a-half years, affecting lakhs of students, and questioned when the arrears would be cleared.
On Rythu Bandhu, Harish accused the chief minister of making misleading claims that the Congress government had provided more financial assistance than the BRS regime. He said that the BRS government had provided Rs 14,743 crore under Rythu Bandhu during 2022-23, whereas the Congress government had provided only `5,557 crore in 2024-25 and around Rs 11,000 crore in 2025-26.
He also alleged that only around Rs 20,000 crore of the Rs 35,000 crore allocated for the farm loan waiver had been released.
Harish said the government was responding to his questions on mining, Section 22A lands, farm loan waiver, fertiliser availability and scholarships with personal attacks. He challenged Revanth to convene the Assembly for an open debate on employment, Rythu Bandhu and the farm loan waiver, with all records placed before the House.