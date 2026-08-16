Ex-minister Harish tried to hurt people with occult rituals; God saved us: CM Reddy

Alleging that former minister T Harish Rao had performed “occult rituals” against the people of Telangana to create a crisis in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that it was the Almighty’s mercy that there have been rains despite forecasts of a Super El Nino.

Claiming that Harish Rao had visited Shivamogga in Karnataka to perform such rituals, Revanth referred to him as “Aghora Rao”. “Who performs occult rituals against the people? When we speak the truth, notices were issued to TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Why did the BRS MLA secretly visit temples in Tamil Nadu? However, God’s blessings are upon us, and that is why the Yellampalli reservoir filled up even during El Nino,” he said. Describing BRS leaders as conspirators, Revanth appealed to people not to fall into the “trap” of the pink party. He also challenged former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to come to the Assembly for a debate on the welfare of farmers during the 10 years of BRS rule and under the present Congress government.

“I am challenging KCR to come to the Assembly and discuss what the previous government did for farmers and what our government is doing,” he said, claiming that his government had spent Rs 1.70 lakh crore on farmers in just two-and-ahalf years.

Revanth was speaking at Sangareddy after launching the Smart Ration Cards distribution programme. Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha and G Vivek Venkatswamy were present. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister alleged that the BRS and BJP were “two sides of the same coin”.