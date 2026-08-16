Leader of Opposition Rahul to decide on ticket for Jagga Reddy: CM Revanth

SANGAREDDY: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said it was up to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to decide whether party working president Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, would contest the next elections.

Referring to Jagga Reddy’s recent announcement that he would not contest from Sangareddy, Revanth said it was entirely Rahul’s decision whether he contested from Sangareddy, another constituency or did not contest at all. “If Rahul Gandhi is Lord Rama, Jayaprakash Reddy is Lord Hanuman to me,” Revanth said at a public meeting here after launching smart ration cards.

Towards the end of the meeting, Revanth called Jagga Reddy and his wife, TGIIC chairperson Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy, to the dais and made the remarks. Praising Jagga Reddy’s commitment to the people, Revanth said he had remained accessible to them even after facing electoral defeat.