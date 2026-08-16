Priest at Ramachandrapuram temple held for raping minor

SANGAREDDY: Locals thrashed a temple priest and handed him over to police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl at a temple in Ramachandrapuram mandal.

According to police, Vadla Sayanna alias Sailu, who works as a priest at a temple in Ramachandrapuram, locked the temple’s main entrance two days ago, took a minor girl into the sanctum sanctorum and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Locals noticed the incident and caught him red-handed.

After thrashing him, the locals reported the matter to the police on Saturday. A case was registered under the POCSO Act against the priest, arrested him and sent him to judicial custody.