Telangana

Priest at Ramachandrapuram temple held for raping minor

A case was registered under the POCSO Act against the priest, arrested him and sent him to judicial custody.
After thrashing him, the locals reported the matter to the police on Saturday.
After thrashing him, the locals reported the matter to the police on Saturday.(Photo | ANI)
Rathnam V
Updated on
1 min read

SANGAREDDY: Locals thrashed a temple priest and handed him over to police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl at a temple in Ramachandrapuram mandal.

According to police, Vadla Sayanna alias Sailu, who works as a priest at a temple in Ramachandrapuram, locked the temple’s main entrance two days ago, took a minor girl into the sanctum sanctorum and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Locals noticed the incident and caught him red-handed.

After thrashing him, the locals reported the matter to the police on Saturday. A case was registered under the POCSO Act against the priest, arrested him and sent him to judicial custody.

Telangana
Minor rape

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