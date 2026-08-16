Telangana government claims credit for projects funded by Centre: BJP's Ramchander

HYDERABAD: BJP State President N Ramchander Rao on Saturday accused the Congress government of failing to honour its six electoral guarantees, other poll promises and assurances on BC reservations, while claiming credit for development projects funded by the Centre.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the BJP headquarters on the occasion of the Independence Day, he said the Centre had brought several major projects to Telangana, including the Sammakka-Sarakka Tribal University, modernisation of Secunderabad and other railway stations, the Kazipet railway manufacturing unit, revival of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Zaheerabad NIMZ, Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) in Hyderabad and expansion of MMTS.

Flaying the previous BRS government and the Congress for allegedly pushing Telangana into a debt trap, he said the Congress government had added `2 lakh crore to the state’s debt of more than `4.5 lakh crore within 30 months of assuming office.

Ramchander Rao also criticised the government for failing to implement the National Education Policy and clear nearly Rs 12,000 crore in pending fee reimbursement dues.

Accusing the Congress of supporting “divisive forces”, he questioned why the INDIA bloc was silent on protests by students in BJP-ruled Jharkhand. He said India had made significant progress over the past 12 years and emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy. The country had also expanded its network of IITs to 20, besides increasing the number of AIIMS, IIMs and NITs, he said.