Telangana HC Chief Justice Singh highlights commitment to justice and rule of law

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh on Saturday reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to strengthening access to justice and upholding the rule of law.

Addressing judges, advocates and court staff after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at the High Court, he paid tribute to freedom fighters for their courage and sacrifice and urged all citizens to uphold liberty, justice, equality and fraternity.

He said the High Court instituted 90,357 cases and disposed of 80,020 during the previous year, recording a disposal rate of about 88.5%. He credited the bench, bar and judicial staff for their efforts despite various constraints.

On infrastructure, the Chief Justice said construction of Zone-II of the new High Court complex at Rajendra Nagar had reached 20.25%.

Work was also under way at 11 of the 13 prioritised district court complexes. The state government had allocated Rs 751.45 crore for court buildings and residential quarters for 2026-27, he said.

Highlighting technological initiatives, he said about 14.13 crore pages of High Court records and 8.89 crore pages of district judiciary records had been digitised. E-filing, electronic summons, video-conferencing and integration of judicial databases with police and prison systems were also being expanded, he said.

On legal services, he said 32,487 cases were settled through regular Lok Adalats, while two National Lok Adalats resolved more than 20.97 lakh cases, involving awards worth approximately Rs 956.40 crore. Legal literacy camps benefited over 2.79 lakh people, he said.

Justice Aparesh Kumar also highlighted initiatives in judicial training, recruitment, mediation, child-rights awareness and staff welfare.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy, Bar Council Chairman A Narasimha Reddy and High Court Bar Association president S Surender Reddy also addressed the gathering.