Crop loss due to short circuit: Telangana farmers demand relief

HYDERABAD: Katla Ramesh, from a vulnerable tribal group in Dubalpet village of Ichoda mandal in Adilabad district, is struggling with mounting debts after his three-acre maize crop was destroyed in a fire caused by a short circuit on May 4.

Ramesh had spent nearly Rs 40,000 per acre and leased the land for Rs 25,000 per acre. Despite visits by the local MLA and a report submitted by the tahsildar to the district collector, he is yet to receive compensation.

“I met the collector and gave him photographs of the burnt crop. I was told there were no funds, but he promised to send a report to the government,” Ramesh said.

The collector later clarified that there was no budgetary provision to compensate crop losses caused by electric sparks.

Ramesh’s is not an isolated case. G Ramulu of Pembi village in Nirmal district is awaiting compensation for 11 acres of maize cultivated by him and his extended family. The loss was estimated at Rs 7.56 lakh. Local MLA Vedma Bojju promised to recommend compensation equivalent to 30 quintals per acre, while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also assured compensation.

Similar incidents have been reported across Telangana, with loose and hanging electricity wires producing sparks that trigger fires. Nearly 500 acres of standing crops were burnt in Adilabad (100 acres), Nirmal (120 acres), Kamareddy (150 acres), Mahbubabad (90 acres), Warangal (16 acres) and Jagtial (2 acres).

An agriculture extension officer said sagging wires, particularly on older lines, were a major cause. Missing clips separating electric wires also contribute to short circuits.

While the Agriculture Department compensates losses caused by natural calamities such as floods and hailstorms, there is no specific provision for crop losses caused by fires from electrical faults.