KCR worked for ‘family justice’, Congress for social justice: CM Revanth Reddy

MULUGU/HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at the previous BRS regime, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao focussed on delivering “family justice”, allocating ministerial berths and other key posts to his kin and close associates, while the present Congress dispensation’s priority was to ensure social justice.
The chief minister was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for various development works in Parkal. During the day, he also inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex at Mulugu.
During his speech at Parkal, he said: “KCR’s politics is for family justice. Our politics is for social justice.”
“When KCR was the chief minister, he allocated Cabinet berths to his son KTR and nephew T Harish Rao. When I took over as the chief minister, I made Seethakka (Danasari Anasuya) and Konda Surekha ministers. KCR gave a minister post to Errabelli Dayakar Rao. I gave a ministerial berth to Adluri Laxman. KCR made his daughter an MP and, after she lost the election, he made her an MLC. KCR made his relative Santosh Rao an MP. I made Kadiyam Kavya an MP and Yashaswini an MLA,” he added.
“I gave MLC status to statehood movement leader Kodandaram. KCR made his son KTR the working president of BRS. I made Mahesh Goud the TPCC president,” he said, while adding that when KCR was the chief minister, only his family benefitted and now that the Congress is in power, people are getting benefits.
Dares KCR to attend Sept Assembly session
Responding to demands of BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao to convene an Assembly session to discuss the performance of the Congress government in the last two-and-a-half years, the chief minister said that the next Assembly session will be held in September and dared Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the House proceedings.
“We will conduct the Assembly sessions in September. You should come along with KCR to the Assembly. As a former chief minister with over 40 years of political experience, KCR should come to the House. Let’s discuss what the BRS did during its 10-year rule and what the Congress did in the last two-and-a-half years,” he said.
Blaming the previous BRS regime for the state’s financial situation, he said: “KCR left the state with a `8.11 lakh crore debt burden. Our government is paying `7,500 crore per month towards interest and principal for the loans taken by the previous government.”
Highlighting his government’s contribution to farmers’ welfare, he said: “In the last 30 months, we spent `1.7 lakh crore on agriculture and farmers’ welfare, including `36,000 crore under Rythu Bharosa scheme, farm loan waiver to the tune of `20,617 crore and `30,000 crore on free power supply to agriculture sector.”
Accusing the BRS leaders of attempting to provoke the unemployed, the chief minister said: “The previous government failed to issue notifications during its 10-year rule. The BRS leaders have sold question papers and earned hundreds of crores.”
“Our government, on the other hand, filled 70,000 vacancies. Every vacant post will be filled in the coming days,” he added.
‘BRS selling blood donated by party activists’
Describing KCR’s family as Rakta Pisachulu (bloodthirsty demons), the chief minister alleged that the BRS leaders sold the blood donated by the pink party activists to private hospitals.
“Recently, the BRS held a blood donation camp at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. Not a single person from KCR’s family donated blood on that day. Only innocent BRS activists donated blood and that was sold to private hospitals for crores of rupees. When BRS was in power, KCR’s family looted the state. Now, they are selling activists’ blood.”