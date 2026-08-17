KCR worked for ‘family justice’, Congress for social justice: CM Revanth Reddy

MULUGU/HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at the previous BRS regime, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao focussed on delivering “family justice”, allocating ministerial berths and other key posts to his kin and close associates, while the present Congress dispensation’s priority was to ensure social justice.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for various development works in Parkal. During the day, he also inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex at Mulugu.

During his speech at Parkal, he said: “KCR’s politics is for family justice. Our politics is for social justice.”

“When KCR was the chief minister, he allocated Cabinet berths to his son KTR and nephew T Harish Rao. When I took over as the chief minister, I made Seethakka (Danasari Anasuya) and Konda Surekha ministers. KCR gave a minister post to Errabelli Dayakar Rao. I gave a ministerial berth to Adluri Laxman. KCR made his daughter an MP and, after she lost the election, he made her an MLC. KCR made his relative Santosh Rao an MP. I made Kadiyam Kavya an MP and Yashaswini an MLA,” he added.

“I gave MLC status to statehood movement leader Kodandaram. KCR made his son KTR the working president of BRS. I made Mahesh Goud the TPCC president,” he said, while adding that when KCR was the chief minister, only his family benefitted and now that the Congress is in power, people are getting benefits.

Dares KCR to attend Sept Assembly session

Responding to demands of BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao to convene an Assembly session to discuss the performance of the Congress government in the last two-and-a-half years, the chief minister said that the next Assembly session will be held in September and dared Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the House proceedings.