Lite byte | A tale of two responses

The BRS allegations involving the chief minister’s brother have triggered two different responses from the Congress. While Minister D Sridhar Babu maintained that there was no political intervention in the allotment of land to Tesseract Advanced Systems, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy struck a more combative note, asking what was wrong with the allocation and with the chief minister’s brother doing business in Telangana. The differing responses have left some Congress leaders wondering whether the party is walking into a BRS trap. Senior leaders are said to have advised colleagues against overreacting, arguing that too much explanation could create the impression that there is more to the issue than meets the eye.
City vs district ticket tussle
The Graduates MLC ticket for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency has set off a quiet but spirited turf war in the BJP. Leaders from Mahbubnagar want the ticket to go to one of their own, while the Hyderabad camp is pushing for a city-based candidate. Buzz in party circles is that an MP has secured the high command’s nod for a close aide, unsettling the Hyderabad camp. Adding to the unease, a few prominent party leaders from Hyderabad are reportedly rooting for the Mahbubnagar contender, a development that has not gone down well with their city colleagues.
The force awaits follow-up
The DGP’s blunt assessment that three or four officers were not delivering despite several warnings has sent a ripple through the IPS fraternity. The subsequent attachment of a DIG to the Police Headquarters has only sharpened the speculation. In police circles, the names of a senior officer, a commissioner and a couple of IPS officers posted in city commissionerates are being whispered about. The DGP’s warning has clearly put the force on notice and the department is watching closely for the next move.
Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy