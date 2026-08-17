Lite byte | A tale of two responses

The BRS allegations involving the chief minister’s brother have triggered two different responses from the Congress. While Minister D Sridhar Babu maintained that there was no political intervention in the allotment of land to Tesseract Advanced Systems, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy struck a more combative note, asking what was wrong with the allocation and with the chief minister’s brother doing business in Telangana. The differing responses have left some Congress leaders wondering whether the party is walking into a BRS trap. Senior leaders are said to have advised colleagues against overreacting, arguing that too much explanation could create the impression that there is more to the issue than meets the eye.