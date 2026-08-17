Panel flags kidney care experts shortage in Telangana

HYDERABAD: District government hospitals have been facing a significant shortage of specialist manpower in kidney care even as dialysis services are being expanded across the state.

The Rajya Sabha Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, in its recent report titled ‘Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease in India: Prevention, Diagnosis, Treatment and Management’, noted that Telangana had zero sanctioned and in-position nephrologist posts at district hospitals.

One urologist post was sanctioned but none was filled. There were also no sanctioned or in-position posts for dialysis technicians. The data, however, does not include human resources engaged under the public-private partnership model.

The findings assume significance as Telangana strengthens its dialysis infrastructure and district-level healthcare to reduce the need for patients to travel to tertiary centres such as Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

The committee flagged the disconnect between infrastructure creation and specialist availability. It noted that dialysis services at several district hospitals are being provided by technicians or other hospital staff without regular specialist supervision. Nephrologists are either unavailable, visit intermittently or attend hospitals only once every three to four months.