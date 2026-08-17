Telangana: BC associations hail Centre’s decision to conduct caste census

HYDERABAD: As many as 18 BC associations on Sunday expressed delight over the Union government’s decision to conduct a caste census during the upcoming general census.

All the 18 BC associations met here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Raga Arun Kumar, national working president of the BC Welfare Association, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arun Kumar said: “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a year ago that a caste census would be conducted, opposition parties expressed various doubts and suspicions. With the latest announcement, people are now praising the Union government.”

Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah, meanwhile, expressed the hope that after the caste census, 50% reservations for BCs in legislative bodies will come into effect. “Decisions such as establishing a dedicated central ministry, and increasing educational and employment reservations according to population would also be taken.

A BC sub-plan will be introduced, and the Budget allocation will increase. Measures for economic development across all sectors will be prioritised for the poorest communities. Modi’s decisions align with the hopes, aspirations and demands of the BC community,” he said.

“The BJP made Narendra Modi, a BC, the prime minister. Members of BC communities were allotted 27 ministerial berths and four governor posts. Additionally, a tribal woman was made the President of India, and a Dalit was appointed as the Chief Justice of India. High-ranking positions across the country were given to BCs, SCs and STs,” he said, while wondering if any previous government provided such representation to the weaker sections.