Telangana brings food safety, DCA under one umbrella

HYDERABAD: The state government has merged the Food Safety Department and Drugs Control Administration (DCA) under a unified administrative structure, the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE), and appointed Avinash Mohanty as its commissioner.

According to an order issued by Health Department Principal Secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu, TG SAFE will comprise six wings — Drug Administration, Food Safety, Enforcement, Legal and Prosecution, Laboratory, and Administration.

The Drug Administration and Food Safety wings will continue to handle licensing, inspections, sampling, testing and enforcement under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and relevant food safety laws.

The Enforcement wing will support the statutory wings through intelligence gathering, risk-based inspections and prosecution support. Police personnel will be attached to TG SAFE to assist with enforcement activities.

The Legal and Prosecution wing will provide legal advice and prosecution support, while the Laboratory wing will bring the Food Safety Laboratory and Drug Testing Laboratory under a common administrative framework. The Administrative wing will oversee human resources, budget, accounts, stores and other administrative matters.