Telangana: Cyberabad’s first C&D waste facility to be inaugurated today

HYDERABAD: For residents and builders in Cyberabad, getting rid of construction debris could soon become a little easier. The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is opening its first dedicated Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Designated Collection Point at Gowlidoddy on Monday, offering an authorised alternative to dumping debris in public places.

The facility will be inaugurated by MAUD Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan in the presence of CMC Commissioner G Srijana.

The collection point will cater to major growth corridors, including Kondapur, Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, Manikonda, Nallagandla, Serilingampally and Masjid Banda. It is expected to bring greater accountability to C&D waste handling while supporting the recycling and reuse of construction materials.

CMC additional Commissioner (Health and Sanitation) G Venugopal Reddy told TNIE that the facility will have an integrated weighbridge and data-recording system to measure the quantity of waste and enable transparent billing accurately.

He said the move is aimed at creating a more organised C&D waste management system in Cyberabad, where rapid construction has resulted in growing quantities of debris being dumped in public places.

“If somebody wants to deposit C&D waste, there is no place for them. Simply imposing a fine will not work. There is a need to provide a place where people can come and deposit the waste,” Venugopal Reddy said.