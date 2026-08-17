Telangana government offers up to Rs 1.5L to convert 18K autos into EVs

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed a Rs 200 crore electric conversion scheme for 18,766 petrol and diesel autorickshaws operating in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area, with financial assistance of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for either retrofitting existing vehicles or purchasing new electric autos.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Auto Rickshaw Electric Conversion Scheme, recently approved by the state Cabinet, is being formulated in line with the Telangana Rising Vision-2047. The scheme seeks to gradually replace internal combustion engine (ICE) auto-rickshaws in the CURE region with electric vehicles, taking Hyderabad’s public transport towards net-zero carbon emissions.

As the scheme will be available to eligible vehicle owners irrespective of their social category, the funds are proposed to be pooled equally from the SC, ST, BC and Minority Welfare departments, with Rs 50 crore contributed by each department, totalling Rs 200 crore.

The government has also proposed a three-tier monitoring mechanism to ensure transparent implementation. A state-level steering committee will be headed by the principal secretary of roads and buildings and transport, while a scheme implementation committee will function under the commissioner of transport. District-level sanction committees will be headed by the respective district collectors.

According to data, the CURE region has 18,766 eligible ICE auto-rickshaws with valid registrations. Of these, 11,254 are diesel-powered and 7,512 run on petrol. Eligible beneficiaries will have two options under the scheme.