Telangana: Mulugu’s metamorphosis from Maoist-hit region to district with modern infrastructure

MULUGU/HANAMKONDA: Once a remote and Maoist-affected region, Mulugu is now witnessing rapid development and emerging as one of the progressive districts in Telangana.

A decade ago, the district had limited healthcare infrastructure, with only a Community Health Centre (CHC) serving the local population. Today, Mulugu has major public infrastructure, including an Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), a Government Medical College, and a 100-bed hospital at the district headquarters.

The state government sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the renovation of a tribal shrine and development of the tiny village of Medaram.

Mulugu has now been transformed from a remote and conflict-hit region into a district with improved infrastructure, healthcare facilities, road connectivity and public services. The district, in fact, is now witnessing development across multiple sectors.

On Sunday, Revanth Reddy unveiled a pylon and laid the foundation stone for a major statewide rural road project at Gattamma temple in Mulugu district with an aim to improve road connectivity between gram panchayats and mandal headquarters across Telangana. The project, being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 16,007 crore, will cover 21,45 roads with a total length of 7,448 kilometres across the state.

For the first time, the foundation stone for a statewide rural road connectivity initiative was laid in Mulugu district, with the objective of strengthening connectivity to remote and forest-dwelling communities.

Revanth Reddy also performed a special ritual, invoking the Sammakka and Saralamma deities in Medaram, and offered 68 kg bangaram — jaggery equivalent to his body weight.

After performing the rituals, the chief minister launched the pension distribution programme for widows and single women. He personally distributed pensions to several widows and single women.

Later, he inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Mulugu district, built with Rs 63 crore funds.

In Parkal, he inaugurated a 100-bed hospital, a Government Degree College and the NPDCL office. He also laid the foundation stone for Rs 484.42 crore development works in the Parkal Assembly constituency limits.