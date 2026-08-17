Telangana: TIMS Sanathnagar inauguration today

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (Dr MCR TIMS) at Sanathnagar on Monday, marking the opening of a major public healthcare facility focused on advanced cardiac, renal, transplant and trauma care.

According to health officials, the hospital is spread across 22.6 acres with a built-up area of 11.70 lakh sq ft. It has 1,082 beds, including 300 ICU beds, and 31 major and six minor operation theatres.

Developed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) under the EPC mode, the facility has been designed as an integrated medical campus with six Centres of Excellence covering organ transplantation, cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, nephrology and trauma care.

A key technology feature is the AI-enabled pneumatic tube system, which will transport blood samples, medicines, reports and emergency supplies between wards, laboratories, the pharmacy and blood bank within one to two minutes. Officials said the system would help reduce diagnostic delays and minimise contamination risks.

The hospital has 30 clinical departments and an extensive laboratory network comprising 17 pathology, 12 microbiology, 10 biochemistry and five specialised laboratories. Its diagnostic infrastructure includes a 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128-slice CT scanner, advanced mammography unit and five X-ray machines. Two catheterisation laboratories and a linear accelerator-based radiotherapy facility are also part of the hospital.