Telangana woman stabbed to death by lover, body stuffed in gunny bag

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover following an argument over marriage, who later stuffed the body in a gunny bag to dispose of it, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in an area under the limits of Balapur Police Station on Sunday night.

The victim, a native of Bihar, who worked as a waiter in function halls, and the accused, who works as a labourer, were in love since last one year. She was staying at the house of the accused over the past two months, a police official said.