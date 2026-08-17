Telangana woman stabbed to death by lover, body stuffed in gunny bag

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover following an argument over marriage, who later stuffed the body in a gunny bag to dispose of it, police said on Monday.
The incident happened in an area under the limits of Balapur Police Station on Sunday night.
The victim, a native of Bihar, who worked as a waiter in function halls, and the accused, who works as a labourer, were in love since last one year. She was staying at the house of the accused over the past two months, a police official said.
The accused and the deceased woman had an argument and quarreled last night after he refused to marry her. He then stabbed the woman to death with a knife, the official said based on preliminary investigation.
"He then tied both hands and legs of the deceased woman and put the body in a gunny bag to dispose of it," the official further said.
Some locals alerted the police, who reached the scene and found the body in the gunny bag with blood stains in the room.
Police identified the deceased as a native of Bihar and informed her family members, he said.
Asked on reports that the woman was pregnant, the official said it would be known after post-mortem.
The accused is absconding and teams were formed to nab him, he said.
Police were also investigating the role of the mother of the accused in hiding the body. A murder case was registered and further investigation is ongoing, police added.