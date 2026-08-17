Telangana’s air monitoring network remains Hyderabad-centric

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s air-quality monitoring network remains heavily concentrated in Hyderabad, with only five of the state’s 26 stations under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) located outside the capital, according to data from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Hyderabad has 21 stations, while Nalgonda has two and Sangareddy three. Nearly 81% of the state’s NCAP monitoring stations are therefore located in Hyderabad.

The limited geographical spread leaves large parts of Telangana without ground-level monitoring infrastructure. The disparity becomes clearer when compared with other states. Andhra Pradesh has 74 stations across 13 cities, Maharashtra 166, Uttar Pradesh 112, Rajasthan 46 and Karnataka 35. Telangana’s 26 stations are spread across only three locations in the NCAP network.

The distribution is significant as air pollution can vary considerably depending on traffic, industrial activity, construction, road dust, land use and weather conditions. A network concentrated in one city can provide detailed information about local pollution but may fail to capture pollution levels and hotspots elsewhere.

Hyderabad has 14 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) and seven manual stations. Nalgonda and Sangareddy, however, have only manual stations, with no continuous monitoring stations listed in either city.