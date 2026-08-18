A Revanth Reddy inaugurates TIMS, says others to be ready by Dec ’27

HYDERABAD: Stating that the new Osmania Hospital, TIMS hospitals at Alwal and LB Nagar and the super-speciality hospital at Warangal would be completed by December 7, 2027, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Marri Chenna Reddy Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital at Sanathnagar on Monday along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar.

The chief minister said that the government would inaugurate one of these hospitals every month until then.

Addressing the gathering later, he said the government was giving priority to the health and education sectors. He advised nurses and paramedical staff to learn German, Japanese and South Korean, saying there were lakhs of jobs in these countries.

He said the government had recruited around 16,000 staff in the health department and was treating spending on health and education as an investment rather than expenditure.

“In the last 32 months, this government has spent `2,700 crore under Aarogyasri scheme and `2,526 crore under the CMRF, totalling `5,226 crore. No previous government spent so much on the health of poor people. This government allocated an average of `13,000 crore for the Health department every year in the Budget. Since coming to power, we have spent `21,800 crore on public health,” he said.

CM hints at incentives for govt doctors

Noting that healthcare and education had become increasingly expensive, he said: “The situation has arisen where people have to sell their kidneys to meet the cost of treatment in corporate hospitals. That is why the government is focusing on developing public health infrastructure for poor people.”

The chief minister also suggested that the Health minister ask government doctors, particularly specialists, to work additional hours. “Let us give incentives to doctors who perform surgeries.