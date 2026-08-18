AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi talks of new voter registration drive

NALGONDA: Expressing concern over the way the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being carried out in the state, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan on Monday urged the Congress cadre to actively participate in the new voter registration drive to be launched on August 20, marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Addressing the media after holding a crucial review meeting with party leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district on strengthening the grand old party as well as the SIR process, she said: “Deleting the names of valid voters in Telangana, like what was attempted in West Bengal, would lead to great injustice as genuine electorate who are denied their voting rights may also lose access to government welfare scheme benefits. The Congress is striving to ensure that no eligible voter’s name is wrongfully deleted from the electoral rolls.”

She also alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, after misusing the central investigative agencies like the CBI and ED for political gains, is now using the ECI for the same purpose.

Natarajan called upon party cadre to actively participate in the new voter registration drive scheduled from August 20.