Auto workers to get welfare board, says Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday announced that the state government will soon establish a welfare board for auto-rickshaw drivers to address their long-pending concerns.

Prabhakar said the Cabinet had discussed the concerns of auto workers and the Transport department would soon consult the Labour department on measures to address them. The government would establish the welfare board at the earliest, he said.

On the demand for a fare revision, the minister noted that auto fares were last increased in 2012. With fuel, vehicle and maintenance costs rising over the past 14 years, the government would consider drivers’ concerns, he said. However, all aspects would be examined before taking a decision to minimise the additional burden on passengers.

Prabhakar also dismissed reports that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) would purchase and operate electric autos, calling them misinformation. He said the RTC had no plans to purchase electric autos and that it would not affect auto workers’ livelihoods.

He said the government was focusing on strengthening last-mile connectivity by integrating the RTC, railways and Metro Rail. Plans were being prepared to provide seamless connectivity between homes and public transport hubs, he said.

The Cabinet had also decided to provide financial assistance of up to `1.5 lakh per auto to help drivers convert petrol and diesel vehicles into electric autos through retrofitting, Prabhakar said.