Balapur: Man kills woman, stuffs body in gunny bag

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman and stuffed her body in a gunny bag following an argument over marriage in Balapur.

The victim, Rehna (23), a native of Bihar, worked as a waiter at function halls and had been in a relationship with Ahmed, a labourer, for about a year. She had been staying at his residence for the past few months.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 am on Sunday. The couple allegedly argued after Rehna asked Ahmed to marry her. In a fit of anger, Ahmed allegedly stabbed her with a knife, killing her on the spot.

The accused then tied her hands and legs and stuffed the body into a gunny bag, allegedly intending to dispose of it.

Acting on a Dial 100 alert, Balapur police reached the house and found the body in the bag, with blood stains inside the room. The victim was identified and her family informed.

The accused is currently absconding, and police teams have been formed to trace him. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Police are also probing the suspected role of Ahmed’s mother in helping conceal the body.