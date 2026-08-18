India gets first purpose-built anti-drone patrol vehicle

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Indrajaal Autonomous Defense Systems and Sigma Advanced Systems on Monday announced the launch of the Indrajaal Ranger, described as India’s first purpose-built anti-drone patrol vehicle. The vehicle can detect, track, identify and counter rogue drones while moving at high speeds.

The Ranger integrates sensors, artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, command and control, and layered countermeasures through SkyOS, according to the Indrajaal CEO Kiran Raju Penumacha. Its three protection layers include Retractor, which takes control of rogue drones for recovery and forensic analysis; Lakshman Rekha, a virtual boundary to prevent unauthorised drone entry; and Net Interceptor, which physically captures hostile drones when electronic countermeasures are insufficient.

The vehicle has been operationally validated through government evaluations and is the only ARDTC-approved anti-drone patrol vehicle, the companies said. It has been selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs for border security, VVIP protection and urban security.