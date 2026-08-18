Ponguleti apologises for 22-A mess, vows resolution

HYDERABAD: Apologising to those who faced difficulties due to the mistakes made by officials, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday acknowledged errors in updating the prohibited lands list and announced the constitution of a high-level committee to resolve issues relating to lands included under Section 22-A of the Registration Act.

He said the committee would meet once a week to review applications and related issues and take appropriate decisions.

The minister held a review meeting at the Secretariat with collectors, additional collectors, RDOs, registrars and sub-registrars of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Later, speaking to reporters, Srinivasa Reddy apologised to the public on behalf of officials for difficulties caused by errors in land records. He assured that privately owned properties would be removed from the Section 22-A prohibited list wherever they had been wrongly included.

Its govt’s responsibility to find a solution: Ponguleti

The minister said details of certain lands removed from the prohibited list by officials in the past following high court orders had not been properly updated, resulting in the properties continuing to figure in the list. “We will not shift the blame onto officials and leave the issue unresolved. The government will take responsibility for finding a solution,” he said.

Srinivasa Reddy said the problem was particularly acute in the four districts, with 511 applications pending in Medchal-Malkajgiri district alone. He directed officials to dispose of all pending Section 22-A applications in the other districts by the end of this month. Officials were also told to increase registration slots, if necessary, to speed up registrations.