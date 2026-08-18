Properties indiscriminately included in list, alleges T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the people of Telangana are in “utter confusion” as to whether or not their lands are included in the prohibited list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday claimed that even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s house is included in the list.

During an informal chat with reporters here, the former minister alleged that several properties were indiscriminately listed under 22-A. “Lands removed from the Urban Ceiling Act in 2008 were also included in the prohibited list. Government lands, including the airport and Outer Ring Road too were listed under Section 22-A. Lakhs of properties were included in the prohibited list overnight in Hyderabad,” he said.

Harish also said that even houses constructed 20 years ago in Srinagar Colony were also included in the prohibited list. “Several lands for which NOCs were given, paving the way for obtaining bank loans too were not spared,” he said, while alleging that the Section 22-A of Bhu Bharati has became “a weapon for the government”’

Seeking a thorough probe into this land issue, he demanded that the state government release a white paper on the prohibition list, including details from December 2023 onwards.

The BRS leader demanded that the objectionable agenda items from the Godavari River Management Board meeting should be deleted.