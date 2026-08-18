Rain deficit widens as Telangana sees dry August

HYDERABAD: Rainfall deficit in Telangana has widened to 12%, from 4% at the end of July, when widespread rains had helped narrow the shortfall. With rainfall activity declining in August, around 15 districts are now recording deficient rainfall.

The dry spell has also kept temperatures high, with the mercury touching 36.8°C, around 4°C above normal.

The Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain at a few places in some districts on Tuesday and isolated rain over Telangana on Wednesday. No warning has been issued.

According to the weather bulletin, the monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Firozpur, Muzaffarnagar, Basti and Patna before extending towards the depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining areas of Bangladesh and the northwest Bay of Bengal.

Lower-level surface winds of 30-40 kmph are likely in parts of Telangana over the next three days.

While the expected rain may bring some relief from the heat, rainfall is likely to remain limited to isolated areas.