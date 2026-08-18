Rejig at National level raises questions over Telangana BJP’s place

HYDERABAD: For a party that has spent the past few months trying to bring its Telangana unit on to one page, the latest exercise at the national level has opened another question within its ranks: Where does the state stand in the BJP’s larger scheme of things?

The question has less to do with who was appointed and more with who was not. When BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced his new team, naming 13 national vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and heads of various morchas, there was no place for a Telangana leader. For several aspirants in the state, the announcement was a disappointment. For others, it was difficult to reconcile with the political ground the party believes it has gained in Telangana.

The timing has added to the unease. The Telangana BJP has spent recent weeks working through differences among its leaders, with the central leadership pushing MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders to function more closely. Meetings involving Union ministers, MPs and state leaders were aimed at putting past disagreements aside and presenting a more coordinated organisation ahead of the elections.

Pending appointments

That exercise had begun to produce some visible results. Bandi Sanjay held a series of informal meetings with Telangana MPs in New Delhi, while discussions between him and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender helped move along some pending organisational appointments.

A meeting between Sanjay and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind was also seen within the party as part of the effort to draw a line under earlier differences. The leadership has since sought to project greater coordination between MPs and the eight BJP MLAs, particularly in pursuing development projects with the Union government.