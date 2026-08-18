Telangana Congress finds fault lines harder to contain

HYDERABAD: In Telangana Congress, the problem is no longer simply that differences exist. It is that more and more of them are finding their way into the public domain.

For a party in government, disagreements are hardly unusual.

What has begun to concern the Congress leadership is the frequency with which ministers, MLAs and senior functionaries are airing grievances against one another, sometimes turning what might once have been settled within party forums into public disputes. One issue follows another, leaving the leadership to put out one fire even as another begins to smoulder elsewhere.

The latest flare-up is in Wanaparthy, where Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy and MLA Megha Reddy have openly traded allegations. Chinna Reddy accused the MLA of encouraging corruption, spending crores of rupees to secure the party ticket and weakening the Congress organisation in the constituency. He also invoked his own four decades in the Congress, saying he had stood by it through difficult periods.

Megha Reddy responded sharply, rejecting the allegations and challenging Chinna Reddy to substantiate the corruption charges. He accused Chinna Reddy of crossing the party line and said he would take the matter to AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior leaders.

The Wanaparthy dispute has therefore become more than a personal exchange. It has added to a pattern that the party leadership has been watching for some time: Differences that once remained within local units are increasingly becoming matters for the entire organisation.

Old-timers vs newcomers

The recent remarks of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy have added another layer to the unease. He questioned the treatment of old-timers in the party, alleging that newcomers were enjoying positions while senior leaders were facing difficulties and insults.