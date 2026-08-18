Telangana HC refuses interim stay on e-auction of TGIIC plots

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has declined to grant interim relief against the proposed e-auction of two plots in Survey No 83/1 at Rayadurgam Panmaktha in Rangareddy district by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). The court directed the respondents to place complete details on record.

A bench headed by Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka was hearing a writ petition filed by Dr Ravindranath challenging the notification issued by TGIIC for e-auctioning plot numbers P1 and P2. The petitioner’s counsel contended that the e-auction notification, issued on August 1, had incorrectly classified the plots as “zoned land” under the multi-zone category. According to the petitioner, the land had been recorded as a “Heritage Precinct”, comprising an area of historical and cultural significance that required preservation by the authorities.

The petitioner argued that the notification was contrary to a government order dated January 2, 2003, the HMDA Technical Committee report dated November 8, 2013, an officials’ committee report and the latest technical committee report dated January 27, 2026.

The petitioner also sought clarity on whether the plots fell within a “Rock Preserved Area”. If the authorities maintained that the plots were outside the protected area, they should produce the relevant survey sketch, geo-referenced demarcation and reasons supporting the classification, the petitioner submitted.

The petitioner sought quashing of the e-auction notification and directions to protect the disputed land.

Additional Advocate General Tera Rajanikanth Reddy, appearing for the government, sought time to file a counter with complete details. The court granted the request and posted the case for further hearing on August 20.